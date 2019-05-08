Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Gemma Chan snuck cookies and rice cakes into the Oscars in the pockets of her gorgeous pink dress. It was great, but she has been mightily bested, because Tiffany Haddish cooked herself some chicken, threw it in a big old freezer bag, and smuggled into the Met Gala in her zebra-print clutch.



Then she shared it with press. (A woman after our own hearts.)

For those who can’t watch the video, Haddish tells reporters that at the previous year’s Met Gala, she was “starving,” so she brought her own snacks. Later, she pulls out a large freezer bag, containing several large pieces of what appears to be fried chicken, which she shares with several of the reporters grouped around her, saying she cooked it herself. The best part is the moment when one of those reporters, off-camera, says in total glee, “It’s still warm! Tiffany, it’s still warm!”

In another interview, a reporter asks her if it’s KFC, which she shoots down. She then adds, “I don’t know if you know this, but I’ve got my own seasoning salt.” And that, friends, is how I learned that there’s a Tiffany Haddish edition of Lawry’s Seasoned Salt.

Everyone should smuggle food into big events and share it with writers on the red (in this case, pink) carpet. I’ve done very few of those events, but I tell you this: If Lily Tomlin had handed me an ants-on-a-log while doing the red carpet for a Paley Center event, I’d be dead of happiness right now.