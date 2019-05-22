Photo: Valentyna Gupalo (iStock)

This Month In Overturned Trucks is The Takeout’s monthly roundup of overturned trucks spilling shit over public roadways.

Bananas: Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kansas, was closed for hours on May 1 after a banana truck rolled onto its side around 3:30 p.m. and began leaking fuel, KCTV-5 reports. Lanes were reopened that evening.



Blue Bell ice cream: A truck hauling Blue Bell ice cream of unspecified flavor(s) overturned on Farm To Market Road 50 in Burleson County, Texas, on May 17, as the driver took the ramp to Farm To Market Road 60 too quickly. Per KWTX, ice cream would have to be thrown away if any of the vehicle’s refrigerators were damaged.

Honey: Three lanes of the Borman Expressway were closed at Calumet Avenue in Lake County, Indiana, on May 15 following a honey truck that overturned. A mix of amber honey and diesel fuel coated the roadway; numerous outlets reported a sticky situation.

Literally the kitchen sink: A truck overturned on a U.S. 290 exit ramp in Brenham, Texas, on May 7, spilling its load of furnishing including porcelain sinks. The Brenham Banner-Press was able to beat me to this joke.

Advertisement

Milk: The driver of tractor-trailer transporting milk from local farms leapt from the vehicle as it began rolling backwards down an incline on Rock City Road in Chatham, New York. CBS-6 Albany reports the trailer subsequently broke apart from the truck and rolled down an embankment, leaking milk.

Produce: On April 30, a truck carrying fruits and vegetables overturned on Interstate 285 at Spaghetti Junction in Atlanta, Georgia, blocking several lanes of traffic. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports after crews were able to clean up the spilled contents, lanes reopened.

Sheep: A livestock trailer hauling sheep flipped at the junction of B2192 and New Road in Ringmer, in East Sussex, England, causing the deaths of dozens of animals on may 1. The Argus reports a witness was upset to find as many as 40 sheep had been killed in the accident: “It was just a bit shocking really. I’m a vegetarian and an animal rights nut so I was horrified when I saw it.” The B2192 road was temporarily closed following the accident.