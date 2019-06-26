Photo: Evgeniy Medvedev (iStock)

This Month In Overturned Trucks is The Takeout’s monthly roundup of overturned trucks spilling shit over public roadways.



Assorted produce: A Sirna & Sons Produce truck overturned on State Route 13 near Mansfield, Ohio on the morning of June 3, blocking the roadway for three hours. WMFD video footage shows crews cleaning up produce that includes zucchini, pineapples, tomatoes, and potatoes.



Chickens: Live chickens spilled out of an overturned trailer on June 15 following an accident in Hall County, Florida, the Gainsville Times reports. The poultry had to be cleared from Chandler Road and surrounding areas, closing a portion of the roadway.

More chickens: The June 14 incident occurred near Pigeon Run Road, but it was chickens who were on the loose following a truck accident on US-30 in Stark County, Ohio. News 5 Cleveland reports the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel just after 5:30 a.m., causing his truck to hit a guardrail and overturn. The road was subsequently closed for several hours.

Cows: Approximately 36 cattle were on board a truck that overturned June 6 on US-97 in Redmond, Oregon; five were killed. KTVZ News reports some cattle were roaming the highway and one had to be put down “due to the aggressiveness of the animal, damage to property and the threat to other motorists in the area.”

More cows: A livestock trailer overturned June 8 near McCammon, Idaho, killing a dozen animals. Local News 8 reports several cattle did survive and had to be rounded up to clear the roadway following the accident.

Green beans: Carroll County, Maryland was a the scene of a massive green bean spill on the afternoon of June 3, when a truck transporting said beans overturned on Route 30. According to WJZ-13 Baltimore, a reported 80,000 pounds of the vegetables littered the roadway, and hazmat crews were also called to respond to a small fuel spill.

Horses: A tractor-trailer transporting a horse and a pony overturned on the Cross Bronx Expressway in New York City. New York Daily News describes the June 6 accident as “bizarre,” noting the truck “careened off the road, overturned and slid for more than 100 yards before slamming into a divider” around 2 a.m. One animal was killed; the pony was taken by the NYPD’s Mounted Unit to an undisclosed location for care.

Pigs: A truck transporting 184 pigs overturned near White Oak, North Carolina, on June 2, killing an estimated 120 of the animals. The Bladen Journal reports the truck may have been traveling too quickly as it rounded a curve on Gum Springs Road. Per the paper, “some of the hogs were caught while others were left behind.”