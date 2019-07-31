Photo: Valentyna Gupalo (iStock)

This Month In Overturned Trucks is The Takeout’s monthly roundup of overturned trucks spilling shit over public roadways.

Beer: A small truck carrying cases of beer overturned in Pooler, Georgia on July 10, spilling some cases out of the vehicle. WTOC 11 reports crews were subsequently cleaning an unnamed “liquid” from the roadway.



Candy: Miles of traffic backed up following a July 26 accident on Interstate 270 near Germantown, Maryland that spilled some of the truck’s 40,000 pounds of candy. The Washington Post reports the truck, which contained both Hershey’s and Kit Kat candies, struck a police cruiser before overturning.

Cattle: A truck approaching a curve in County Road 833 in Hendry County, Florida overturned when its load of nearly 100 cattle shifted inside the vehicle. WINK News reports 37 animals were killed in the July 10 accident.

Milk: A July 23 accident closed northbound lanes of Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento when a truck transporting milk overturned and leaked its cargo onto the road. The Sacramento Bee’s reporting does not note whether there was any crying.

Molasses: Astute reader/Twitter user @ianhoch brought to The Takeout’s attention a July 22 accident on Rampart Street in New Orleans that covered the roadway in a flood of sticky molasses. FOX 8 reports the food-grade molasses required crews use high-pressure hot water hoses to lift it from the road surface. Per @ianhoch, the surrounding area smelled like pancakes.

Pig intestines: Kansas City, Missouri deployed emergency vehicles, including one fitted with a snow plow, to clear pig intestines from the roadway after a truck carrying the pork product overturned and spilled its contents July 11. Per The Kansas City Star, the accident closed three of Interstate 670's four lanes. The Missouri Department Of Transportation tweeted about the incident in amusing fashion:

Strawberries: High winds are thought to be the cause of a July 13 accident on Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in which a truck carrying a “large quantity” of strawberries overturned. WBRZ reports fruit littered the roadway before crews were able to fully clean it up that evening.