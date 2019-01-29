Photo: Fox Photos (Getty Images)

This Month In Overturned Trucks is The Takeout’s monthly roundup of overturned trucks spilling shit over public roadways.

Beer: At least four arrests were made following the spill of 80,000 beer cans in Phuket, Thailand on January 11. The Independent reports citizens grabbed cans of Leo beer after the truck tipped over, which police considered theft. “They have admitted that they saw other people taking beer cans, so they did too,” Phuket City police chief Sompong Thiparpakun told The Thaiger. “They say they have consumed the contents of all beer cans.”



Live chickens: A PECO Foods chicken truck overturned on Highway 62 in Pocahontas, Arkansas, slowing traffic as authorities blocked one lane to clean up the scene. KAIT News reports the truck was the only vehicle involved in the January 15 accident; police suggested drivers take an alternate route.

Chicken tenders: In an unrelated spill, a truck carrying frozen chicken tenders overturned in Cherokee County, Alabama, earlier this month, leading authorities to warn citizens against eating said chicken tenders. As we originally reported, a Facebook post from the Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency declared the chicken tenders “unsafe to eat” because they had been on the ground for more than 24 hours.

Chocolate: A section of I-40 near Flagstaff, Arizona, was closed for hours as crews worked to clean more than 40,000 pounds of chocolate spilled from a rolled-over tanker truck. WBRZ reports the January 14 accident was likely caused by a faulty latch connecting the trailer from the truck. Arizona’s Department Of Public Safety described a “river of chocolate” flowing across westbound lanes.

Corn: On January 10, a semitrailer carrying corn exited State Road 56 in Dubois County, Indiana, and overshot the curve, knocking over a utility pole in the process. TriState Homepage reports the truck was totaled and the road was closed for 3 hours. Sheriff’s deputies say the load of corn may have shifted, upsetting the truck’s balance.

Pigs: The ramp connecting I-75 and I-70 in Butler, Ohio, has been a frequent site of accidents in recent years. On January 14, a truck transporting approximately 2,400 pigs overturned as it crossed the overpass, killing an estimated two or three dozen pigs. Some of the remaining pigs were loosed onto the highway before another trailer picked them up a few hours later. Dayton Daily News reports 25 crashes have been reported on that stretch in the past four years.