Photo: Valentyna Gupalo (iStock)

This Month In Overturned Trucks is The Takeout’s monthly roundup of overturned trucks spilling shit over public roadways.

Avocados: Authorities had to extract a trailer carrying 42,000 pounds of avocados from the South Llano River after it veered into the waterway on February 16, per this KENS-5 report. Presumably, the truck now contains 42,000 pounds of guacamole.



Broccoli: About 40,000 pounds of boxed frozen broccoli strewn across Interstate 75 prompted an early morning cleanup effort on February 18 when a truck transporting the cruciferous vegetables overturned south of Atlanta. The Knoxville News Sentinel reported no incidents of looting.

Chickens: Dozens of live chickens were on the loose February 13 in Rankin County, Mississippi, when the 18-wheeler transporting them overturned on MS-541. Per WLBT, sheriff’s department employees assisted with the clean-up and chicken recovery.

Hogs: The driver of a truck transporting approximately 175 hogs was unharmed after his vehicle overturned on February 11 in Ottumwa, Iowa. News station KTVO-3 reports Wapello County emergency crews had to remove the hogs from the truck, and there is no word on whether any swine were injured or killed as a result of the accident.

Lye: A tractor-trailer transporting lye overturned on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Missouri, causing traffic delays and exit closures throughout the morning of February 14. Though KMBC initially reported the truck contained 12,000 tons of lye, the actual figure was 12 tons.

Manure: Shit hit the fan February 11 in Oswegatchie, New York, when a manure truck clipped the side mirror of a garbage truck, causing the manure truck to careen into a ditch, strike a utility poll, and fall onto its side. WWNY-TV says the road was closed for approximately three hours to allow for clean-up.

Milk: A portion of Interstate 65 in Nashville, Tennessee was closed February 12 after a tanker truck hauling thousands of gallons of milk overturned, closing the road. A reporter from WKRN notes that another milk truck was dispatched to the scene to transfer the liquid still left in the vehicle. WSMV puts the total milk content at 5,400 gallons.

Soybeans: Northbound Interstate 55 near Edwardsville, Illinois, was closed February 14 when a truck transporting soybeans overturned. St. Louis station Fox-2 describes the soybeans as having spilled “all over the interstate.”