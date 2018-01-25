This month in overturned trucks: Bell peppers, potatoes, fruit

Photo : nantonov ( iStock )

This Month In Overturned Trucks is The Takeout’s monthly roundup of overturned trucks spilling shit over public roadways.

Beer: A truck transporting what appears to be Budweiser products completely overturned August 16, closing Triangle Road at Buckingham Mountain Road in Mariposa, California. KMPH News did not specify whether any product was lost in the accident.

Bell peppers: Crates of bell peppers littered the Interstate 10 median near Milton, Florida, on August 8 after a truck driver lost control of his vehicle. WKRG reports the driver said a steering malfunction caused him to veer into the median, overturn, and spill his cargo.

Fruit: A refrigerated trailer overturned on Interstate 84 in Caldwell, Idaho, on August 7, littering the roadway with its unspecified fruit contents and temporarily blocking traffic. Per KTVB, it took crews roughly six hours to clear the interstate.

Hogs: A trailer transporting hogs overturned on the morning of August 9 at the intersection of Route 58 and the Godwin Boulevard eastbound on-ramp in Suffolk, Virginia. The truck contained 184 hogs, reports 13 News Now, three of which escaped during the accident and had to be corralled. Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews used water hoses to cool the animals as the scene was cleared.

Milk: Hundreds of gallons of milk commingled with about 100 gallons of diesel fuel pooled on the New York Thruway in Plattekill, New York, on August 6, after a Mack truck swerved to avoid another vehicle and subsequently rolled down a center embankment before overturning. The Daily Freeman reports New York’s Department Of Environmental Conservation responded to the scene to clean up the milk and fuel.

Potatoes: The eastbound on-ramp to Highway 26 from Cornelius Road in Hillsboro, Oregon, was blocked off on August 16 after a truck carrying potatoes spilled its contents across the roadway. The Hillsboro Police Department tweeted “There are no injuries, but potatoes everywhere.”