This is why you should avoid third-party delivery

We’ve written a lot about the fees restaurants have to pay to third-party delivery services and how the sites overcharge for food. There’s still been some lively debate in the comments about whether the sites still offer some benefit to the restaurants in the form of publicity and sparing the cost of the delivery drivers.



Now a Chicago restaurant has made public its March invoice from Grubhub:

In summary: 46 Chicago Pizza Boss customers paid Grubhub a total of $1,046.63. Grubhub passed just $376.54 onto the restaurant. It kept the remaining $666.09 as payment for various fees. How does this benefit the restaurant again?

It’s also worth noting is that many restaurants are currently offering discounts to customers who order from them directly over the phone or through their websites rather than via a third-party app. If you want to help out a local business, this is a really good way to do it.