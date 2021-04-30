Photo : Leon Bennett / Stringer ( Getty Images )

Ever ordered a savory dip and thought, “Sure would be dandy if a gigantic celebrity paid for this ”? I’ve got good news for you: The Rock wants to buy your guac. Yes, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is using his Teremana tequila brand to promote “Guac on T he Rock,” an initiative to encourage people to get out and support their favorite local restaurants. This weekend and through Cinco de Mayo, the Teremana brand will reimburse restaurant-goers up to $10 for guacamole ordered alongside a Teremana Tequila cocktail.

“This is an industry close to my heart and one who normally gives all of us so much support year-round,” Johnson said in a press release. “These people need our help and support to get back in business. Let’s go help them out, enjoy some amazing drinks and food and say thank you for all they do. And let everyone know that The Guac’s on The Rock!”

Per the release, guests 21 and over who purchase a Teremana cocktail with an order of guacamole will be reimbursed up to $10, whether they dine in or carry out. To cash in on the offer, you can either scan a QR code at participating restaurants or upload your itemized receipt to GuacOnTheRock.com. The funds will then transfer to your Venmo account. The promotion runs from Saturday, May 1 to Wednesday, May 5, and will be capped nationwide at $1 million . Finally, you can head to the Find Us page at Teremana.com to locate participating restaurants near you. Thanks, The Rock!