There are secret Chipotle burritos in basketball TV ads

Photo : Chipotle

Hey basketball watchers, if you’re quick, you might be able to score a free burrito from Chipotle. Chipotle isn’t cheap, and those burritos are the size of your entire head, so it might be worth your time if you can get your hands on one. The Takeout recently received press release from the chain that explains how. All you have to do is keep your eyes peeled during an upcoming basketball game.

Advertisement

Specifically, watch the 2021 NBA Championship Series and pay attention to any ads you see for Chipotle (of which I’m assuming there’ll be at least a few). There’s a keyword hidden at the end of its ad in the end card. To get a free entrée, you’ll need to text that word to 888-222. (Maybe I’ll just have one of my genius friends set up an automated system that just spams their text service with a bunch of random words. One’s bound to stick.)

In total, Chipotle is planning to give out up to a million dollars worth of free burritos. What’s really weird is that the company could give away that much money to its employees instead, but what do I know, I’m just a former restaurant employee who worked through some of the pandemic and barely made it to the other side.

“The final games of the basketball season are arguably some of the most entertaining moments of the year,” Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer said in the press release. “Along with the high-profile player matchups, off-court storylines, and fan interactions, our hidden code giveaway creates another ‘game within the game’ and elevates the viewing experience for our fans during breaks in the action.” It’s true, everyone loves a good ball game, and everyone loves burritos.

I propose we start a whole new sport where everyone chucks free burritos at each other’s heads. I’m not a huge sports fan, but I’d definitely watch that.