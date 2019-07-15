Photo: VCG, Eamonn M. McCormack (Getty Images)

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

Lately I’ve been on a Rowan Atkinson kick. His stand-up special is 70 of the funniest minutes ever recorded on film. (The roll call bit! The drumming!) That camera pan-up to Atkinson at the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony—and the crowd of 80,000 roaring at his appearance—was utterly delightful.

If all you’ve seen of Atkinson is Mr. Bean (and it remains one of my favorites), watch those two clips first. Then watch this from 1991, where Atkinson “interviews” Elton John. I’ll bet you don’t see the kicker ending coming.