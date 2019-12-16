Food is delicious.
Features

The Takeout’s best stories of 2019

The Takeout Staff
Filed to:Best Of
12
1
Graphic: Jimmy Hasse, Allison Corr, Karl Gustafson
FeaturesFeaturesStories from The Takeout about food, drink, and how we live.
PrevNextView All

In all that The Takeout is and does, we hope that the message is resoundingly clear: Food is delicious. And in our efforts to celebrate everything from chicken sandwiches (sorry) to ham cookies (less sorry) to the Worst Thanksgiving Ever (not sorry at all), we are left with a byproduct of endless joy and delight that lingers long after hitting “Publish.” It’s hard, sometimes, to find an outlet for all that joy, and to celebrate each article as much as we’d like to—because in digital media, it’s not considered good form to post an update to every story that says, “Wasn’t this a great read? Just such a treat!”

But now it’s the end of the year, the end of the decade, and we can throw caution to the winds like two romcom characters under a sprig of mistletoe. This is where we, the staff of The Takeout—including some returning audience favorites!—each take a moment to celebrate some of the writing we enjoyed most in 2019.

Advertisement

Kate Bernot, former managing editor

Advertisement
Advertisement

Aimee Levitt, associate editor

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Kevin Pang, founder and former editor in chief

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Allison Robicelli, staff writer

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Marnie Shure, editor in chief

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Even more favorites

Medieval Mince Meat Pie is your yuletide Everest

The beginner’s guide to Asian hot sauces

Cooking with dry ice is a gas

Deep cuts: A beginner’s guide to cooking offal

Don’t be too chicken to add these ingredients to Buffalo wings

A primer on cider—the crisp, refreshing bridge between beer and wine