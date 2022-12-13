Do you ever get the feeling that there’s a McDonald’s on every street corner? Depending on the state or even the country you live in, that feeling might be fact. Fast food restaurants are abundant globally, but some areas are so densely populated you can’t take two steps without finding yourself in front of a drive-thru.



Betsperts, a sports betting website, gathered info from multiple sources to determine which states have the most and the least number of fast food restaurants per 10,000 people, which countries specifically have the most McDonald’s restaurants as well as some other geographically-focused fast food facts.

States with the most and the least fast food restaurants

Using Wikipedia’s list of the top 30 largest fast food chains in the U.S. and research from Datafiniti, a data research company, Betsperts found which states have the most fast food restaurants and which have the least.

For every 10,000 people in the state, Alabama has an average of 6.3 fast food restaurants making it the state with the most. Behind Alabama, comes Nebraska (5.4), West Virginia (5.3), Oklahoma (5.3), and Tennessee (5.2). Based on the research, it’s obvious there’s no shortage of drive-thru options in the southern region of the U.S.

On the flip side, if you’d rather avoid bag fries and whatever No.5 on the menu is, you may want to head to the East Coast. Per the data, Vermont has the fewest fast food restaurants with only 1.9, and New Jersey is right behind it with two fast food spots for every 10,000 people. New York and Mississippi tie for third in this category at 2.1 , and Connecticut takes 5th place with 2.4.



Countries with the most McDonald’s

Betsperts used Wikipedia’s list of countries with McDonald’s locations and then used a ratio calculation between the total number of restaurants and population size to determine a ranking of the countries with the most McDonald’s.

The Takeout staff is lucky enough to reside in the hometown of McDonald’s HQ, but we know not everyone is as blessed. Don’t you fret. McDonald’s is a global brand so that means if you want to get your hands on an international menu item from the golden arches you have an excuse to do some traveling.

Before you book a flight out of the country though, you should know that the U.S. is top of the list for countries with the most McDonald’s. Data shows that there are 39.2 McDonald’s locations for every 1 million people in the U.S. After that, a trip down under to a Maccas (what Australians call McDonald’s) is where you would find 37.5 places to get a Big Mac for every million people. You could also take a much shorter trip up North to Canada where there are 36.4 McDonald’s per million people.