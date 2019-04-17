Photo: coffeekai (iStock)

Happy Wednesday, everything is meaningless

Takeout fam, you know I wouldn’t do you like that. Hopefully I’ve been working on this site long enough that you know I’m not engaging in clickbaity, deceptive bullshit or use any histrionic language. But listen, people: The video above is the most frightening video I’ve ever watched, full stop. And I’ve seen Audition.

Timelapse Of The Future: A Journey To The End Of Time is a half-hour science/music video that poses, given our present-day understanding of particle psychics, how the lifespan of the universe may play out. We’re not talking next decade, next century, or in 10,000 years. But way into the future.

Way waaaaay into the future.

Way waaaaaaaaaayyyyyyyy wwwwaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaayyyyyyyyyy wwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy into the future.

Head to the outer expanses of our concept of spacetime, then go beyond that in magnitudes of factorials.

I was utterly mesmerized by this video, couldn’t turn it off, drawn by the curiosity of how big the number on the bottom of the screen can get. I was also curious to see—even as a thought experiment—what happens when homo sapiens die out, the Earth gets swallowed by the sun, the sun dies out, then swallowed by black holes upon black holes. What happens then? Is there an end date to the universe? What does it mean to arrive at the end of time?

This video was created by a filmmaker who goes by Melodysheep, and I found the existential questions conjured frightening, but also sobering and breathtaking and beautiful. It has the ability to make viewers hold two opposing thoughts simultaneously—that everything is beautiful and none of it means a damn thing. Enjoy your Wednesday. [Kevin Pang]