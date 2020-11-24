You’re probably already familiar with MasterChef, the ultra-high-stakes competition cooking show in which chefs face off for a chance to win $250,000. You might even be the type of viewer who watches the drama through clenched teeth, cringing and exclaiming “that’s not how you make a béchamel!” directly at the TV screen. Reality television certainly brings out the best in us all.

MasterChef season 11 is currently in production (returning to FOX in 2021), and hosts Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Joe Bastianich shared their upcoming Thanksgiving plans with The Takeout, as well as a few tips for making the most of the holiday menu. Naturally, tequila is involved.