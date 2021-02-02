Star baker Daisy Ridley Photo : Mark Cuthbert / Contributor ( Getty Images )

We here at The Takeout love our food television, especially the Great British Bake Off. So it’s no small delight to us that a celebrity edition, aptly called The Great Celebrity Bake Off, will air in spring. This is a five-episode run to support Stand Up To Cancer fundraising efforts. Last year’s holiday special featured the cast of Derry Girls (I’ve heard good things about this show) and apparently it was a delight, at least according to our friends at The Kitchn.

But, oh, you want to know who’s aiming for top baker, right? The big time stars are Daisy Ridley of Star Wars fame and James McAvoy from Atonement and X-Men: Days Of Future Past. While the rest are stars in their own right, they are better known in the UK. Deadline reports that they are: “Athlete Dame Kelly Holmes, comedian John Bishop, TV host Stacey Dooley, comedian Tom Allen, comedian David Baddiel, Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall, YouTuber KSI, Paralympian Ade Adepitan, author Philippa Perry, broadcaster Nick Grimshaw, comedian Rob Beckett, singer Alexandra Burke, TV host Anneka Rice, actor Reece Shearsmith, musician Dizzee Rascal, musician Anne-Marie, singer Nadine Coyle and comedian Katherine Ryan.”

Right now there’s no word on if we’ll get to see it in the States (why do we always get the good shit last?), but we’ll go ahead and be optimistic on this one. Even if we get it years later, there’s never a bad time for a Great British Bake Off in any form. I’ve never seen any other reality show where I’ve wanted to be friends with every contestant.