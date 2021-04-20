The Domino Sugar factory is currently on fire

About 20 minutes ago, I heard what sounded like a million fire trucks zooming past my house in Baltimore, Maryland, sirens at full blast. I stepped outside and smelled acrid smoke wafting through the air, and began praying that, first and foremost, no one was in danger, and second, there wasn’t another chemical factory fire in my heavily industrial neighborhood. I did not think that there was a third option that could crush my heart: the Domino Sugar processing plant is on fire.

The details are still sparse, and we don’t usually do a lot of up-to-the-minute reporting here at The Takeout, but this event is unfolding right in my neighborhood. The fire has been upgraded to a three-alarm blaze, and an evacuation of the plant was ordered, WBAL reports.

“From what we understand, a conveyor belt that is utilized to transport product ended up catching fire through multiple stories of the Domino Sugar plant,” said SkyTeam 11 Capt. Roy Taylor in video taken from the helicopter above the plant. “In turn, it has set a silo, which is on the south side of the plant, on fire.”

City fire boats and multiple crews are currently working to contain the blaze. In addition to the Baltimore facility, Domino Sugar has two other processing plants: one in Yonkers, New York, and one in Chalmette, Louisiana. We’ll update this story as we learn more.