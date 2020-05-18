Which groceries are getting more expensive?

Photo : Getty Images

Your eyes are not deceiving you: groceries have been getting a bit more expensive than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic; after stay-at-home orders began across the country in March, the overall price of groceries increased by 2.6% in just one month. At the same time, the cost of other things we buy regularly, like gas and clothing, is falling significantly. Why are groceries getting more expensive when the price of nearly everything else is dropping? It all comes down to the food industry’s complicated supply chain, which has been massively disrupted now that restaurants, universities, stadiums, and, well, just about everything else is closed. Then, CNN Business reports, the already precarious supply chain took another major wallop as meatpacking plant employees became sick, shuttering processing plants around the country and creating meat shortages. Combine those two unprecedented problems with panicked customers who have been clearing supermarket shelves and hoarding supplies, and you’ve got the perfect equation for rising prices: low supply plus high demand equals more expensive groceries.

So, what can you expect to pay more for? These are some of the items that have seen significant price increases over the past month:

Eggs (16.1% increase)

Hot dogs (5.7% increase)

Chicken (5.8% increase)

Oranges (5.6% increase)

Cookies (5.1% increase)



Doughnuts (5% increase)



Apples (4.9% increase)



Muffins (4.7% increase)



Carbonated beverages (4.5% increase)



Citrus fruits (4.3% increase)



Fresh fish (4.2% increase)



Juice (3.8% increase)



Bread (3.7% increase)



Canned vegetables (3.6% increase)



Pork (3% increase)



Baby food (2.7% increase)



Canned soup (2.6% increase)



Instant coffee (2.5% increase)



Breakfast cereal (1.5% increase)



Milk (1.5% increase)



Fresh vegetables (1.5% increase)



Roasted coffee (1.2% increase)



But it’s not all bad news: In addition to gas and clothing, entertainment costs have come down significantly. Also ham, which has seen a 1.7% price drop, and breakfast sausage, which is down by 0.3%. In a way, those are forms of entertainment, too.