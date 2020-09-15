Can adding Lucky Charms marshmallows to other foods make them magically delicious?

Last week, we reviewed a bag of Lucky Charms Just Magical Marshmallows—that is, a sackful of the little sugary bits, with none of the pesky cereal nonsense. Our Taste Test was measured, but none too positive; the takeaway was that it’s simply too much sugar, in too high a concentration, to be enjoyed. Readers were quick to point out that the bag wasn’t worth writing off just yet, and suggested many alternative applications that might make the marshmallows more worthwhile. User Duke of Kent proposed a whole article dedicated to this concept:
So I took a still very full bag of Just Magical Marshmallows and set to work. Here’s a list of items that received a sprinkling of their magic, and whether or not I’d recommend each use.
