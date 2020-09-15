Can adding Lucky Charms marshmallows to other foods make them magically delicious?

Cookies

Maybe a little too runny for Pinterest. Photo : Marnie Shure

This experiment was among the bigger surprises. I don’t know why I expected the marshmallows to bubble and turn to a runny mess inside the oven, but I placed the cookies on a high-rimmed baking sheet at the last minute, just to be safe. I went with a simple, straightforward shortbread dough with a flavor that wouldn’t drown out the taste of the marshmallows (to whatever extent these things have a unique flavor). And I don’t know what was more shocking: that the marshmallows came out of the oven having doubled in size on the surface of the cookies; that the marshmallows had turned a slightly leathery, puffy consistency, like a piece of stale Pirate’s Booty; or that the latter was not altogether unpleasant as I took my first bite. The sweetness of the marshmallows flowed rather beautifully into the buttery taste of the shortbread, not having been fully “activated” by milk or any other sort of liquid. Unfortunately, as the cookies cooled, the marshmallow bits became tougher and felt a little like biting down on stale old gum. But you know who wouldn’t care about that? Those sugar-seeking missiles known as children. And these would make an awesome birthday party treat for their little unrefined palates.

(If you do make these, take note: pressing the marshmallows in too firmly will create a divot in the dough that grows wider while baking, creating ugly goopy strings of melting marshmallow, as seen in the top right cookie above. Just secure them lightly to the surface of the cookie.)



Verdict: Recommended