9 genius uses for that can of tuna in your pantry

Easy Tuna Melts

Photo : Allison Robicelli

If you can’t get your tuna salad to taste as good as the one at your favorite deli, here’s why: you’re not adding panko. This “secret ingredient” is used to add some lightness—and also to give you a little more tuna salad for your money. This recipe can make one to three tuna melts, depending on how high you like yours to be piled.

1 can tuna in water, drained

1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1-2 Tbsp. finely diced red onion

1-2 Tbsp. finely minced celery

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

2-3 thick slices of bread (your choice)

1 good tomato, thinly sliced

Muenster cheese

1/2 Tbsp. (small pat) butter

Move an oven rack to the highest position, slide in a cast iron skillet, and turn on the broiler. Put the bread directly onto the rack and toast on one side—this takes about 2-3 minutes, but check the bread every 20 seconds or so to keep it from burning. Once brown, flip over and toast the other side for about 60 seconds—you want this side to be toasty, but not dark.

In a small bowl, mix together the tuna, panko, mayonnaise, red onion, celery, pepper, and garlic powder. Taste for seasoning and adjust as you see fit. Put 1-2 thin slices tomato on the toastier each piece of bread, divide the tuna in between them, and then top with slices of Muenster cheese (I will never tell you how much cheese to put on your sandwich, as you should live your life without cheese limits).

Put the butter into the hot cast iron pan and swirl it around a little. Put the tuna melts into the pan and slide it under the broiler for a minute or so until the cheese is browned to your liking.