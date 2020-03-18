Last Call: So, what’s good on Netflix right now?

Photo : Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images )

Two weeks ago, Allison Shoemaker wrote a glowing review of the second season of David Chang’s Ugly Delicious, in which she described the episode “Kids Menu” as “an hour of television that feels like a privilege to watch.” It’s hard to imagine a better bang for your Netflix buck than that. Are any of you watching? And what else are you streaming at the moment? Which shows are can’t-miss entertainment?

I’ve been hearing so much praise for Nailed It! that I have no choice but to make that my next Netflix undertaking. I know that all the recommendations will be earned, and that I will, like everyone else, adore it; it’s just a matter of remembering to commit to a new show rather than selecting reruns from old favorites. And I’ve still only ever seen one season of the Great British Baking Show, so that might be great background fodder this week as I attempt to replicate my fitness classes from my own living room. (Pro tip: don’t do sit-ups on a yoga mat with gym shoes on. Repetitive motion will tear the foam apart.) Aside from Friday night marathons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on the Food Network, which I’m always caught up on, I’ve got some work cut out for me in the food programming department.

Or maybe there’s a great under-the-radar show that has absolutely nothing to do with food that you’re streaming at the moment. And maybe Amazon Prime is your service of choice, or Hulu. Whatever and wherever you’re watching, we want to hear about it. There’s a whole world of content out there—what draws you in?