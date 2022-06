Whether you’re catching a movie in the park, pulling up at the drive-in , or just streaming something at home , you deserve a good snack to pair with your viewing experience. Choosing the right one is crucial. It might even determine your opinion of the film itself .

To give your next movie selection a fighting chance, we’ve laid out some helpful snack and drink pairings for every major film genre. For best results, try not to polish them off by the end of the opening credits.