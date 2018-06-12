Food is delicious.
Newswire

Parents, are you sufficiently paranoid about THC-laced Halloween candy?

Allison Robicelli
Filed to:marijuana
31
Save
Photo: lisafx (iStock)

Attention parents: Halloween is fast approaching, and tis the season for ne’er-do-well reefer addicts to prey on your innocent children. The Johnstown, Pennsylvania police department wants you to remain vigilant, because the vast pothead conspiracy to lure the youth of America into their sordid heathen lifestyle is most definitely, 100% real:

Advertisement

As you can see from the photos above, the police confiscated dozens of individually wrapped high-THC-content candies, which, if we’re going by street value, go for about $60 a pop. By the looks of it these dope fiends had invested well over $4,000 into their dastardly plot to indoctrinate children into their sick, debased lifestyle of potato chips, nature documentaries, and jazz.

Remember to always inspect your children’s candy when they return home from trick or treating, keeping an eye out not only for the devil’s gummy worms, but also for things like loose, unwrapped candies, which have very likely been injected with rat poison, or hand-dipped caramel apples, whose delectable candy coating is use to conceal the razorblades that have been inserted into the centers. If you actually discover any THC-laced candies, you can send them directly to me at The Takeout offices, where I will safely dispose of them for you.

Share This Story

More in marijuana

Fatty foods help our bodies absorb CBD, because biology is beautiful
So, how can I fly with weed?
AriZona iced tea knows its audience, launches weed gummies and vapes
Americans spend roughly the same amount on legal weed and Taco Bell
Good news, nervous flyers: TSA now allows some CBD in carry-ons
Marijana dispensary opening in former Taco Bell a bit too on-the-nose

About the author

Allison Robicelli
Allison Robicelli

Allison Robicelli is the staff writer for The Takeout, a former professional baker, the host of The Robicelli Argument Clinic Podcast, and a nascent birding enthusiast.

TwitterPosts