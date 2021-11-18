Thanksgiving is just over a week away, and the internet is awash in recipes to achieve the perfect Thanksgiving turkey. We’ve got tips and tricks for cooking a classic bird, if that’s your thing.

But maybe you’re seeking something a little more unconventional—something that nods to the traditional poultry while turning it on its head. In that case, the following recipes break down a standard Thanksgiving turkey into its component parts and use each one to create a different unique entree. Trust us, they’re all way more interesting than carved poultry heaped on a plate with gravy. See for yourself.

Note to desktop users: If you’d like to view this feature in a scrolling layout, you can narrow your browser window. You can also click “List Slides” at any time to see the full list and navigate to particular recipes.