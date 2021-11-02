We’ve long sung the praises of Violet Beauregarde-style foods that combine entire meals into one bite-sized morsel. Take, for example, our beloved Thanksnuggets, or the macaroni and cheese ice cream that genuinely changed my life earlier this year. Now, small-batch ice cream company Salt & Straw is serving up a whole-ass Thanksgiving dinner in ice cream form via the brand’s new Friendsgiving series.

Per a press release sent to The Takeout, Salt & Straw’s Friendsgiving collection “brings together the best parts of the most anticipated meal of the year, breathing new life into classic recipes and cherished traditions.” The flavors are as follows:



Parker House Rolls w/ Salted Buttercream, featuring buttery rolls that are “glazed with a generous smear of fresh-churned buttercream” and churned into the salted sweet cream base

featuring buttery rolls that are “glazed with a generous smear of fresh-churned buttercream” and churned into the salted sweet cream base Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce, which contains real turkey bacon tucked into a “savory, buttery brittle with thyme and freshly ground cubeb pepper.” The brand writes: “The bacon imparts a deliciously smoky, salty flavor that joins our housemade cranberry sauce—sweet and jammy, with a pleasant tartness to cut through the sides of savory.”

which contains real turkey bacon tucked into a “savory, buttery brittle with thyme and freshly ground cubeb pepper.” The brand writes: “The bacon imparts a deliciously smoky, salty flavor that joins our housemade cranberry sauce—sweet and jammy, with a pleasant tartness to cut through the sides of savory.” Candied Walnut Cheesecake, featuring “warm notes of caramel and molasses”



featuring “warm notes of caramel and molasses” Sweet Potato Pie w/ Double Baked Almond Streusel, with real sweet potatoes that are “lightly caramelize[d] to release that incredible dark syrupy goodness.” This one also includes “golden brown bits of almond croissant streusel,” which sounds delightful.

with real sweet potatoes that are “lightly caramelize[d] to release that incredible dark syrupy goodness.” This one also includes “golden brown bits of almond croissant streusel,” which sounds delightful. Pumpkin & Gingersnap Pie, a vegan flavor that claims to be the “silkiest, custardiest of pumpkin pie ice creams” thanks to its “ultra-creamy coconut” base

Will I be sampling the collection in its entirety? Absolutely, yes. If I’ve learned anything this year, it’s that savory-sweet ice cream flavors are truly something to be thankful for. Stay tuned for that taste test; in the meantime, the full Friendsgiving Series is available online for $65.00 and ships nationwide. You can also find the flavors at Salt & Straw’s 25 retail locations throughout California, Oregon, Washington and Florida.