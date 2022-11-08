In a recent survey of 1,000 U.S. adults, The Vacationer found that as many as 29% of respondents actively dislike Thanksgiving turkey. As in, you know, the bird we build the entire meal around. Similarly, 26% said they disliked ham, and 22% said they skip the stuffing.

It sounds like America is ready for a change to its Thanksgiving meal, and not everyone’s looking for meat to hit the table. What if we transformed every part of the holiday spread into everyone’s favorite course? What if we turned each dish... into pie?

We’ve got four recipes that do exactly that. With simple ingredients and reassuring instructions, they’re customizable to all skill levels, and we encourage you to take whatever shortcuts you want to make your holiday more enjoyable. Welcome to Piesgiving.