Tell your guests what to bring, and be specific

“Let me know what I can bring!” might sound helpful on its face, but actually burdens the host with more work. (This is something party hosts have always known and everyone else will never learn until they host an event themselves.) It might be burdensome to hand out assignments to your guests, but here’s what you absolutely must not say: “Oh, just go ahead and bring whatever you like.” This will result in 65 packages of napkins, 39 bottles of wine, and one shrink-wrapped gas station package of crackers and cheese.

You might find it easiest to give everyone the same assignment: a bottle of wine, or the dessert of their choice. Or, if you have the organizational skills to keep track of inventory, you can make more customized suggestions, such as, “Oh, everyone always raves about your corn pudding—would you be able to make enough to serve 12?” This is a great way to make your guests feel valued, and to make Thanksgiving dinner feel like a collaborative effort rather than a solo performance.

And while it’s fine to tell your guests, “You don’t have to bring a thing!” you must understand that you’ll probably be presented with more autumnal candles than you could light in a lifetime. People don’t like showing up empty-handed; don’t make them.