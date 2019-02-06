Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

It’s going to take some detective work to get to the bottom of this story, which involves methamphetamine, an IHOP break room, and presumably some bewildered police.

It begins last week when an Abilene, Texas woman consulted her doctor about some unusual systems. Per The Dallas Morning News, she reportedly felt sick and “under the influence” for a few days. Subsequent hospital blood test showed she had meth in her blood stream, but the woman asserts she’s never done drugs.

Her theory is that a free meal she ate in the break room at the IHOP where she works must have been tainted with drugs. An officer tells Morning News authorities have not verified her claims, but are investigating them as a potential crime of “tampering with a consumer product.”

If you’re skeptical of this woman’s story, recall the horrific story of a German man who poisoned at least 21 of his coworkers over the course of two decades before police began investigating. Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction.