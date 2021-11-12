Take a deep breath, Swifties, I know it’s already been an emotional morning. You’ve probably had Red (Taylor’s Version) on repeat for hours and are feeling all the feels. But there’s still a lot of day to get through, and T-Swift would want you to be at 100% while subtweeting Jake Gyllenhaal, so it’s probably time for a caffeine boost. Don’t worry, Starbucks has you covered.

CNN Business reported this morning that customers who stop by any of the chain’s locations and ask for “Taylor’s Latte” or “Taylor’s Version” can get the singer’s go-to coffee order, a grande caramel nonfat latte. The drink is nothing flashy, proving the old adage to be true: Stars, they’re just like us!

Starbucks hinted at the collaboration earlier this week tweeting out, “It’s Red Season.” The general public could have just assumed this was a reference to the shop’s iconic holiday cups, but we know that nothing gets past Swifties and those eagle-eyed fans quickly caught on to the upcoming deal. Who knows how long this collaboration was really in the making—maybe the commonly misheard lyrics “Starbucks lovers” in “Blank Space” years ago was the first sign something was afoot.

The Twitter feed confirmed and officially announced the drink this morning with a video paying homage to Taylor Swift’s signature style.

As shown in the video, the drink is complete with the “Taylor’s Version” sticker for all in-store and drive-thru orders. You can also order the latte through the mobile app. If you miss out today, never fear; the special will be running through at least January 3. It’s important, though, to note that the drink itself has always been and likely will always be on the menu—so forever more, when you want to feel just a little more connected to T-Swift, all you have to do is head to your local Starbucks.

