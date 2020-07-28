Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Hot Links

Take an imaginary trip around the world via the oldest restaurants

aimeelevitt
Aimee Levitt
Filed to:restaurants
restaurantstravelhistory
1
Save
A very old restaurant in Germany
A very old restaurant in Germany
Photo: Wolfgang Kaehler (Getty Images)
Hot LinksHot LinksWe spend way too much time on the internet
PrevNextView All

There’s a lot of uncertainty in the world right now, but one thing is absolutely clear: nobody’s taking any culinary vacations right now unless they involve cooking over a campfire or in the kitchen of an isolated Airbnb rental. Some of those meals are probably excellent, but they don’t compare to dining in the world’s most celebrated restaurants. Now everyone will have to do what I usually do: take an imaginary vacation.

Advertisement

NetCredit has decided to help us all out by creating a map of the world’s oldest restaurants and their specialties. This doesn’t mean oldest across the board, it just means the oldest in each country (or, more specifically, each country for which the mapmakers could find data). The oldest restaurant in the United States is the White Horse Tavern in Newport, Rhode Island, which specializes in Beef Wellington, a dish that did not even exist when it was founded in 1673. NetCredit has also compiled a spreadsheet of its sources and information about the oldest restaurants, including addresses and websites.

The location of the world’s oldest restaurant may surprise you. A hint: it’s not in France, even though that’s where the word “restaurant” itself originated. Examine, imagine, and enjoy.

Advertisement

(If your eyes are tired from staring at screens all day, there’s an enlarged version of the maps here.)

Aimee Levitt

Aimee Levitt is associate editor of The Takeout.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Grocery store owner tired of mask fighting shuts it all down

Can restaurants—and servers—survive without tips?

Mysterious packets of seeds arriving on people’s doorsteps—but the likely cause isn’t that mysterious

Watermelon Burgers must be seen (and tasted) to be believed

DISCUSSION

anavriniv
Zaphod's Heart of Gold

Virtual tours are useless. I can look at pictures of places I’ve actually been, pictures I’ve taken, and the only way I feel strongly is in the memory of the experience not the visual.

So instead of looking at pictures of places I haven’t been I’ll look at the ones I took at the Bratwursthausle and Hofbrauhaus and remember the good times I actually spent there