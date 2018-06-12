Pour one Saran-wrapped glass of wine out for Tad’s Steaks

Tad’s Steaks—the former mini-chain on the Z-List of beloved New York City restaurants—will soon be no more. Most people likely thought that Tad’s had closed years ago, and that’s understandable. Its iconic locations in Times Square and Penn Station have been shuttered for what feels like centuries, but one lonely Tad’s still remains up on 5oth Street off Seventh Avenue, right past the TGIFridays and the combination KFC/Pizza Hut/Nathans/Tim Horton’s. You must first walk past and say no to multiple potentially dubious dining decisions before you get to Tad’s and decide, for some reason, that is the place for you.

Advertisement

If you’ve never been to Tad’s before, you have no need to go—a $13 steak dinner tastes exactly as good as you’d think it does, if you’re lucky enough to catch the cook on a good day. But if you, like I, have grieved as your hometown as you remember it has gradually been erased, you need to go to Tad’s. It still feels like the home I remember. I’m presently making travel arrangements to head back for a well-done sirloin, mealy baked potato, and a salad of withered iceberg lettuce with precisely one grape tomato.