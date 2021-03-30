I’ll give you a nickel if you drink a pickle (margarita)

Photo : REDA&CO / Contributor ( Getty Images )

Today I learned that San Antonio has a long-standing love affair with pickles. That explains the spirited response to local Tex-Mex chain Taco Cabana’s new menu item: the pickle margarita, available alongside other seasonal offerings including strawberry mint and mango jalapeño.

Late last week, a Taco Cabana spokesperson told local news station KSAT that Taco Cabana decided to make the pickle margarita available following a two-year-old joke. On April 1, 2019, Taco Cabana announced the so-called pickle margaritas on its social media—but the promotion turned out to be an April Fool’s prank. Commenters were bummed that it was just a joke, so Taco Cabana urged fans to keep their eyes out for a potential future pickle margarita drop. Now, the brand has made good on its promise. “An old April Fool’s joke is this year’s sensation!,” wrote the brand on Instagram.

“After the popularity of a previous April Fool’s post on the company’s social media pages, Taco Cabana decided to offer it at all locations,” a brand spokesperson told KSAT. The pickle margarita is now available at Taco Cabana restaurants for a limited time, going for just $2 for a 12-ounce cup alongside the other seasonal marg flavors. In theory, this thing would be pret-ty good thanks to the sour brine cutting the sweetness. Unfortunately, the nearest Taco Cabana is some 900 miles away from The Takeout’s Chicago office. But if you’re located in the Lone Star State and feel inclined to give us your briny review, we’d be more than happy to hear it. Pickle responsibly.