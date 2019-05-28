Photo: J. Michael Jones (iStock)

Taco Bell will open 600 locations in India in the next 10 years, a move that will make the country the second-most Taco Bellingest in the world. (We’re number one! We’re number one! We’re number one!)

With the signing of a new Master Franchise Agreement with India’s Burman Hospitality Private Limited, the brand expects to directly create more than 20,000 jobs in the country—and that’s in addition to “even more indirect jobs through expanded supply chain and vendor needs,” as the company noted in a press release. BHPL and the brand plan to open over 25 locations by the end of 2019, bringing the total number of Taco Bells in the country to over 60.

Taco Bell isn’t merely bringing its Cinnamon Twists to India. The company plans to expand its locations in Thailand to five by the end of the year; its first Thailand spot opened in Bangkok in January. This year will also see its Sydney and Melbourne, Australia get Bells for the first time, and the company hopes to open locations in Indonesia and Portugal in 2019 as well.

Lest you worry about India or any other country taking the top spot from the U.S., let us reassure you with this statistic: Taco Bell operates over 7,000 restaurants in the U.S.