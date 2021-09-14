Subscription-based services can come in pretty handy sometimes. There’s on-demand video streaming, monthly pet food deliveries, meal kits, and now, for some people in Tucson, Arizona, a Taco Bell subscription service. We learned this fun news via a press release sent to The Takeout.

Advertisement

Per the release, the service is called The Taco Lover’s Pass, and it allows users who sign up through the Taco Bell app to get one taco a day for 30 full days. In order to take advantage of it, app users have to add the pass to their shopping cart and purchase it like they would any other item.

Customers can then redeem one taco a day through the app, including the Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco Supreme, Doritos Locos Tacos, and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme. The deal seems pretty good if you’re a Taco Bell lifer, as the pass costs anywhere from $5 to $10 depending on the user’s location.

If you purchase the pass at its most expensive ($10), you’ll still get your money’s worth pretty quickly if you redeem it for Doritos Locos Tacos Supremes (my location sells them for $2.39, pre-tax). According to my calculations, by your fifth visit, the $10 pass will have already paid for itself. If you do somehow manage to use the pass 30 days in a row for Doritos Locos Tacos Supremes, you’ll have amassed nearly $72 worth of free food.

As you may know, I love messing with this kind of stuff, like the time I figured out the best way to take advantage of the Build Your Own Cravings Box. You can customize the box in multiple ways, and it sells for $5. Now, I love Taco Bell, but would I visit 30 days in a row to redeem a single taco? Probably not, but never say never. Plus, when I do go, I never get just one item. (Who does that?) Hey Taco Bell, if you’re listening, toss a Crunchwrap in per week and I’ll be right there.