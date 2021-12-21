Taco Bell’s limited-time-offers can be pretty fun sometimes, and the chain’s got a great in store for customers during the first week of January. The offer is—drumroll, please—chicken wings! Unfortunately, you’re going to need to haul ass on this one, because they’re only going to be around for a measly week before they’re gone per a press release sent to The Takeout.



“Pray tell, Dennis, what are these wings you speak of?” These are fried wings covered with a Mexican queso seasoning, along with a side of spicy ranch. You’ll get five to an order (which means I’ll probably be placing two orders). The wings launch on January 6, and you’ll only have seven days to get your paws on an order, which will be $5.99 each.

The limited-time wings are launching alongside a few other new menu items, including a Chipotle Cheddar Chalupa, which comes with your choice of protein along with a creamy chipotle sauce. There’ll also be a Fiesta Veggie Burrito, which’ll come loaded with black beans, seasoned rice, tortilla strips, sour cream, shredded three-cheese blend, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and creamy chipotle sauce. Finally, you’ll see a Beefy Melt Burrito with your choice of beef or black beans inside. Unlike the wings, these items are here to stay—they’ll all be $2 on Taco Bell’s revamped Cravings menu.

I am weirdly looking forward to these chicken wings. Every now and then, I’ll go on a chicken wing tear and house a bunch of buffalo wings in one sitting. Back in the day, McDonald’s served chicken wings (called Mighty Wings) that were pretty good, but they didn’t last long. I remember them being spicy and crisp, but the price tag on them was steep, so they were pulled off the menu pretty quickly. I hope McDonald’s brings those back for a few hot minutes too, but I have my doubts.

Are any of you planning on trying the Taco Bell wings? Are you as unreasonably excited as I am?