Photo : Taco Bell

On May 4, due to the magic of the lunar phase, the moon will be shaped like a taco. At least according to a press release I received from Taco Bell. As far as I understand it, it’ll look like... the moon. Either way, what really matters is that during a four-hour window of time, between 8 and 11:59 p.m., you’ll be eligible for a free crunchy taco in-store (or all day if you order through the mobile app or website).

This is Taco Bell’s first global campaign ever, and Taco Bell locations in more than 20 countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, India, Costa Rica, Guatemala, will be participating. That’s a shitload of free tacos, huh?

“Taco Bell has been an established brand in the U.S. for nearly 60 years and we are thrilled by the accelerating fandom we’re seeing globally,” Julie Felss Masino, president of Taco Bell International, said in the press release. “As we’re opening more and more restaurants internationally, we know the May 4 moon will take us to new ‘heights’ as we introduce ourselves to new future fans in a delicious way.”

Hey, I have an idea! Maybe for the next SpaceX mission we can launch a fleet of Crunchwrap Supremes at the moon, like a bunch of UFOs. It’ll be like the worst episode of X-Files ever.

If you can’t get in on the lunar fun on May 4, there are two additional promos available on May 4 and 5: if you order a $5 Build Your Own Cravings Box or a $15 Build Your Own Taco Party Pack through the app or website, you’ll get bonus rewards points on your account for each offer.

