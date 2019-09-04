Photo: Taco Bell

Quit playing games with my heart, Taco Bell. Following the difficult news that Taco Bell will discontinue its Cool Ranch Doritos Loco Taco on September 12 comes this whiplash: The chain will, the same day, introduce a new Toasted Cheddar Chalupa. I haven’t had this tough a time processing my feelings since the live-action Lion King reboot.

Per a press release from Taco Bell, the new Toasted Cheddar Chalupa is a chalupa, but with toasted cheddar baked onto it. (Sometimes, things really are that simple.) Like the standard chalupa, the new version can also be filled with seasoned beef, chicken, or steak. For its part, Taco Bell deems this “brilliantly simplistic shell innovation.” We call it “putting some cheese on a thing.”

Now, The Takeout is collectively a proponent of Putting Some Cheese On A Thing, especially when that thing is a fast food taco. Though we can’t help wonder if cotija or Oaxacan cheese wouldn’t have been a more… Mexican option? Then again, debating the Mexican authenticity of a chain that serves Doritos tacos is probably a moot point. We’ll just have to try this for ourselves next week and report back.