Taco Bell Takes a Big Swing With Birria-Inspired Taco

Taco Bell has decided to lean more heavily on the “Mex” side of its Tex-Mex identity this season. The chain is offering a brand-new menu item inspired by birria, a Mexican dish that has gained massive popularity in the U.S. in recent years—and rightfully so. The new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco arrives August 3 for a limited time.

For the uninitiated, birria is a traditional Mexican goat (or beef) stew originating from Jalisco; i t’s made with various chiles and spices and served with chopped onions, fresh lime juice, and cilantro. Quesabirria, meanwhile, is the street food interpretation of the traditional dish, consisting of a birria taco doused with melty quesadilla cheese and cooked until crispy on a flattop griddle.

Taco Bell’s new birria-inspired Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco, explained

Surely noticing the explosion of birria across the U.S. in recent years, Taco Bell is putting its own fast food spin on the phenomenon. The new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco contains slow-braised shredded beef, a melty blend of cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack, and a creamy jalapeño sauce. The taco’s white corn tortilla shell is served freshly fried, which is huge, because that’s exactly what makes the limited-time Crispy Melt Tacos taste so perfect.

True to its name, t he Dipping Taco comes with two dipping sauces, a savory red sauce and a nacho cheese sauce. The shredded beef filling, which is made using a blend of spices, is a new protein offering for Taco Bell.

“The rich and spicy flavors often found in birria were a major point of inspiration as we created the new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco,” said Liz Matthews, g lobal c hief f ood i nnovation o fficer , in the press release. “ This Mexican-inspired dish represents an evolution of what fans typically expect from Taco Bell. ”

The new taco was first tested in 2022 in Minneapolis and then expanded to Nashville . The brand spent some time adjusting the item before launching it nationwide. While testing in Minneapolis, the taco contained seasoned beef, but once it was expanded to Nashville the filling was changed to a slow-braised shredded beef simmered in a “flavorful sauce,” per a Taco Bell marketing email from October 2022.

During the test in Minneapolis, the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco was offered for $2.99 with the two sauces. Customers could also upgrade their purchase to a Deluxe Box for $7.99, which included the D ipping T aco, Beef Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5- Layer Burrito , chips and nacho cheese sauce, and a medium fountain drink.

Over in Nashville, the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco ( with its newly upgraded upgraded protein) was offered a la carte for $3.49. Customers also had the option to order the taco in a $5 Cravings Trio, which included a Doritos Locos Tacos and large fountain drink. Alternatively, the Deluxe Box for $7.49 included the new taco plus a Seasoned Beef Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium fountain drink.



When it rolls out nationwide on August 3 for a limited time , the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco will only be available a la carte for $3.49 with the two dipping sauces. Prices, as we know all too well, can vary, but that seems like a good price point for tasting an entirely new Taco Bell protein.



