End the longest month in history with a free taco

Photo : Taco Bell

We’re in an era that demands small comforts, and if you’re looking to do yourself a tiny kindness this week, then treating your belly to a free taco with a Nacho Cheese Dorito shell certainly qualifies.

On Friday, Taco Bell CEO Mark King announced via open letter some of the company’s initiatives to aid the ongoing fight against COVID-19. First, it’s expanding safety procedures and social distancing measures for all employees, with King emphasizing that “we are incredibly proud of our drive-thru heroes who are taking care of our guests every day.” Secondly, the Taco Bell Foundation is donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit that distributes meals to low-income families with the goal of ending childhood hunger in America. When customers order at the drive-thru at participating Taco Bell locations, they’ll also be able to round up their order to the nearest dollar as a donation to No Kid Hungry. Beyond this, all Taco Bell taco trucks are being converted to mobile commissaries, “bringing food to community heroes and those who work in essential roles.”

Advertisement

Finally, and most deliciously, anyone in America can roll up to a participating Taco Bell drive-thru tomorrow, March 31, and receive a Doritos Locos Tacos for free—no purchase necessary. “I continue to be in awe of the heart we are seeing in this country,” said King; the free DLTs are a show of appreciation and solidarity. Presumably you are still entitled to a free taco even if you’re an unhelpful, unneighborly curmudgeon, but no matter how much of a sinner or a saint you are, you can only get one while supplies last.