Taco Bell employee threatens customer with machete

A Taco Bell employee was arrested earlier this week in Austin after he threatened a customer with a machete. KVUE, an Austin ABC affiliate, reports that on Sunday evening, a Taco Bell customer, unable to hear the employee through the drive-thru’s speaker box, asked “Can you not hear?” According to the victim, the employee responded, “Why don’t you pull up and I will show you what I have for you.”

Security footage shows that, as the customer pulled around, the employee ran to the break room to retrieve something that turned out to be an 18-inch-long machete, which he then swung at the customer’s car, striking a side-view mirror. Footage also shows the employee hiding the machete in a dumpster after the customer drove away. Police were called to the scene and questioned the employee, who admitted both that the machete was his and that he used it to attack the customer’s car . He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and his bond is set at $15,000.