Taco Bell to bring back $1 Double Stacked Tacos just in time for New Year’s hangovers

Taco Bell’s decision in September to get rid of the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos was a controversial one. At the time, Taco Bell compared the decision to “decluttering a closet.” But now, apparently, the chain has moved past its Marie Kondo tendencies and is boasting that while some fast food chains are shrinking their dollar menus, Taco Bell’s is expanding. Or rather, Taco Bell is bringing back three formerly discarded items on December 26.



Not the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, alas, but one of them is a ranch-flavored Double Stacked Taco. Reaper Ranch, to be precise. The others are Nacho Crunch and Chipotle Cheddar. They will be available for $1 apiece, or as part of a $5 Cravings Box that also includes a Chalupa Supreme, a Crunchy Taco, and a medium soft drink.

So rejoice and be glad, America. Don’t think too hard about the implications of this, namely that if Taco Bell can’t commit to a closet cleaning, what hope is there for the rest of us?