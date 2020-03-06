Taco Bell Cantinas are moving to the suburbs

Photo : Dave Kotinsky ( Getty Images )

Like many people who’ve achieved some success in the city and are looking for more square footage, Taco Bell Cantina is moving to the suburbs. This week, the chain announced it’ll convert three of its traditional suburban locations to Taco Bell Cantinas, CNBC reports. The Yum! Brands subsidiary didn’t say which locations would get the millennial makeover, but rest assured we’re waiting with bated breath for the unveiling.

The first Taco Bell Cantina—the “How do you do, fellow kids?” of fast food dining—was unveiled in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood in 2015. They’re basically just Taco Bells that serve alcohol, and apparently that’s all Wicker Park residents ever wanted. Since then, over 30 Cantina locations have opened nationwide, letting Americans live the dream of washing down a Cheesy Gordita Crunch with a spiked Electric Blue Raspberry Freeze. Thus far, all those Cantinas have been in cities and college towns.

Advertisement

It’s not just the locations that Taco Bell is looking to expand on, but the Cantina experience on the whole. According to CNBC, the suburban locations might show big sports games in order to compete with chains like Buffalo Wild Wings. And by the fall, Cantina-goers in San Ramon, California will be able to play video games while inhaling a Chalupa Supreme. It seems the company’s vision for Cantinas is a bar-like atmosphere where people really want to hang out. I haven’t spent more than 15 minutes in a fast food restaurant since the Burger King ball pit days of my youth, but maybe Taco Bell Cantina will change that for me.

Can the suburbs get hip to our wild, urban lifestyle of ordering hardshell tacos at electronic kiosks? Only time will tell. Just keep your fingers crossed that there’s a Cantina in your parents’ suburb by Thanksgiving.