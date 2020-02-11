Taco Bell blames no-show employees for dining room closure

Photo : typhoonski ( iStock )

Is public shaming ever okay in the restaurant industry? While employees might not enjoy being put on blast for their bad behavior, some owners and managers might feel they have no other option, living under the threat of employees “exposing” their business practices on social media and Yelp users publicly shaming restaurants with gusto.

This week, Cleveland’s WOIO reported that a Taco Bell in Fairlawn, Ohio was forced to close its dining room during normal business hours, and the store’s manager felt that customers deserved to know exactly why.

Advertisement

The restaurant confirmed that they were able to eventually get their doors open. Many online reactions seem to side with the manager’s decision to post the sign , while others note that it’s disrespectful and inaccurate to blame minimum-wage workers (and their implied lack of work ethic) for the closure , and the sign could have been more vague about the issue.

So, i s public shaming okay when an understaffed Taco Bell stands between you and a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, or should the restaurant have posted a sign with a little less context?