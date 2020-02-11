Food is delicious.
Newswire

Taco Bell blames no-show employees for dining room closure

Allison Robicelli
Filed to:taco bell
68
Save
Photo: typhoonski (iStock)

Is public shaming ever okay in the restaurant industry? While employees might not enjoy being put on blast for their bad behavior, some owners and managers might feel they have no other option, living under the threat of employees “exposing” their business practices on social media and Yelp users publicly shaming restaurants with gusto.

This week, Cleveland’s WOIO reported that a Taco Bell in Fairlawn, Ohio was forced to close its dining room during normal business hours, and the store’s manager felt that customers deserved to know exactly why.

Advertisement

The restaurant confirmed that they were able to eventually get their doors open. Many online reactions seem to side with the manager’s decision to post the sign, while others note that it’s disrespectful and inaccurate to blame minimum-wage workers (and their implied lack of work ethic) for the closure, and the sign could have been more vague about the issue.

So, is public shaming okay when an understaffed Taco Bell stands between you and a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, or should the restaurant have posted a sign with a little less context?

Allison Robicelli

Allison Robicelli is The Takeout staff writer, a former professional chef, the author of three books, and a swan meat influencer. Questions about recipes or need cooking advice? Tweet @Robicellis.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

I’m a chef. Here are 8 things I wish I’d been told before I opened a restaurant.

21st century neural net does astonishing things to 1950’s cookbooks

Last Call: What’s a food you’ve quit cold turkey?

Moravian Friendship Cake turns every day into a lovefeast