Photo: Manfred Segerer (ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

Free Taco Bell tacos for T-Mobile customers

Sure, there’s lots of free stuff to be had, depending on what apps you download and how cluttered you’re willing to make your phone. But most have an expiration date. T-Mobile seems to have made a smart move by hooking up with Taco Bell, though, so that customers of the “un-carrier” are set to get free tacos every damn week. The big announcement was made during when else, the Super Bowl, as an add-on to the service’s popular T-Mobile Tuesdays. Now to score a free seasoned beef or bean soft or crunchy taco every week, “just open the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and claim your free taco, any day that week!” T-Mobile says, with no stipulations: “Not ‘buy one get one free.’ Not ‘free with a drink purchase.’ No strings. Just free. Just because,” causing taco lovers everywhere to possibly reconsider their mobile carrier. [Gwen Ihnat]

Butter emoji! Waffle emoji!

There are many more inclusive and representative emoji coming to the new iOS update this year, per MacRumors: interracial couples, service dogs, people in wheelchairs. (Also, sloth, flamingo, OTTER.) On the food side, iOS users will get our long-awaited emoji for butter, waffle, oyster, garlic, and juice box. Still no popsicle, though. [Kate Bernot]