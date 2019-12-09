Food is delicious.
Newswire

Brewery asked to remove cans displaying NSFW reindeer games

Marnie Shure
Filed to:Brewery
11
1
Photo: RomanBabakin (iStock)

Craft brewers, perhaps the scrappiest team of underdogs in American culture, have never shied away from taking risks. These risks almost always succeed in building buzz, even if (or especially if?) the brewery in question gets slapped with a cease and desist letter or two along the way.

This week, Charlotte Agenda reports, the misbehaving brewery is Sycamore Brewing, a Charlotte, North Carolina, facility that decided to redesign the can for its annual Christmas Cookie Winter Ale release this year. At a distance, the new can looked more or less like an ugly Christmas sweater: snowflakes and other wintry shapes like reindeer dotted on a dark blue background—no, wait, look closer: The reindeer appear to be enjoying each other’s company immensely. Oh heavens.

Someone apparently took issue with the cans, because an anonymous tip was sent along to the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission. This prompted a visit last week to Sycamore Brewing by an agent from Alcohol Law Enforcement, to inform the brewery of the twofold problem: one, the label design was not sent to the agency for approval, and two, the agency probably wouldn’t have approved of a label with sexual reindeer, no matter how pixelated. According to the Charlotte Agenda, it sounds like both sides of this issue had a good laugh, at least.

Sycamore will face a small fine for failure to gain approval for the label, but the Christmas Cookie cans will still be sold, just covered up in an alternative label. Co-owner Justin Brigham is keeping things in perspective. “We’re in a moment in our country where the president is up for impeachment, there are school shootings, there’s all this horrible stuff going on,” he told the Charlotte Agenda. “And ya know, seven-and-a-half percent (ABV) beer that tastes like cookies, with pixelated reindeer? That’s a nice reprieve I think.”

Share This Story

more news

Men and women can now eat together in restaurants in Saudi Arabia

School project reveals that minestrone might combat malaria

Driving an RV backwards into a Taco Bell drive thru works as well as you’d expect

Peloton wife rescued by Aviation Gin

Better person than any of us fashions tiny wheelchair for disabled chicken

The saga of the $120,000 banana at Art Basel

About the author

Marnie Shure
Marnie Shure

Marnie Shure is editor in chief of The Takeout.

Posts