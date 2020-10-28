Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Food is delicious.
ShopSubscribe
Food is delicious.
Newswire

Supermarkets are adding little car washes for shopping carts

dannisree
Dennis Lee
Filed to:Hygiene
Hygieneshopping cartscoronaviruscleaning
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Supermarkets are adding little car washes for shopping carts
Photo: Kilito Chan (Getty Images)

Whenever I go to the grocery stores these days, half the time there’s an employee wiping down the returned shopping carts, and the other times I just do it myself with the handy wipes they supply at the sliding door. I’m not going to make any assumptions. You can’t be too safe these days!

Advertisement

If you’re a Hy-Vee shopper, though, you’re already covered. Come mid-November, a new automated cart sanitation system will be in place—the first of its kind at a major grocery chain. WEEK, a local NBC news affiliate in Iowa, explains it this way: “The Sterile Cart system uses a low-pressure spray system and a dry-in-place disinfectant. It has a small footprint (6x4 feet) and can easily be installed where shopping carts are returned and staged for customer use.” This sounds kind of awesome, to be honest; it’s like a mini car wash for your grocery cart, one that sanitizes it from top to bottom, not just the handles. I mean...we’ve all had a dripping meat incident while we’re shopping. Wait, haven’t you?

Advertisement

I’m kind of a small person and can easily fit into the front of your typical grocery cart. Maybe I can save myself a shower by getting sprayed with sanitizer, while also being entertained by the spray machine at the same time. I’ll bring goggles in case there’s a risk of blinding; I’d like to continue making a living by staring at a monitor all day long.

At least this way shoppers will know for sure that their carts are sterile, and free of any pesky meat juice bugs. Hopefully other big chains will follow suit, because to be honest, we probably needed this anyway.

G/O Media may get a commission
LG CX 55" OLED TV
LG CX 55" OLED TV
Dennis Lee

Staff writer at The Takeout. Also: Saveur Humor Blog Award Winner, professional pizza maker, and insufferable troublemaker.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Takeout

Is there any food that will make stress magically go away?

Jack Daniel’s has no patience for dog poop jokes

Weary thief falls asleep in restaurant bathroom cradling cheesecake

How did Trader Joe’s weather the pandemic better than Whole Foods?

DISCUSSION

jcexc
JicagoChusticeExcession

Unless grocery stores are planning to, like, autoclave people’s lungs and mucus membranes when they enter ... holy shit, I just got an idea.  