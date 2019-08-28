Food is delicious.
Last Call

Last Call: Leslie Jones will host a rebooted Supermarket Sweep

Kate Bernot
Filed to:TV
Leslie Jones arrives at the Emmys in 2018.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)
Here’s some consolation for crestfallen Leslie Jones fans mourning her departure from Saturday Night Live: The comedian has signed on to executive produce and host a reboot of the shopping gameshow Supermarket Sweep, Page Six reports. It’s not yet determined which network will host the show; reportedly traditional networks as well as Netflix are interested.

Supermarket Sweep was originally broadcast in the mid-1960s, and was resurrected in the 1990s and again in the early 2000s. It’s been more than a decade since the show’s last revival on PAX, so Sweep is clearly due for a reboot. Maybe Jones will give it a 2019 twist, tasking contestants with accurately assembling a grocery order and delivering it to an AmazonFresh customer.

