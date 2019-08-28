Last Call: Leslie Jones will host a rebooted Supermarket Sweep

Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

Last Call Last Call Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today. Prev Next View All

Here’s some consolation for crestfallen Leslie Jones fans mourning her departure from Saturday Night Live: The comedian has signed on to executive produce and host a reboot of the shopping gameshow Supermarket Sweep, Page Six reports. It’s not yet determined which network will host the show; reportedly traditional networks as well as Netflix are interested.

Supermarket Sweep was originally broadcast in the mid-1960s, and was resurrected in the 1990s and again in the early 2000s. It’s been more than a decade since the show’s last revival on PAX, so Sweep is clearly due for a reboot. Maybe Jones will give it a 2019 twist, tasking contestants with accurately assembling a grocery order and delivering it to an AmazonFresh customer.