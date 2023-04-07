Subway Is Making One Gnarly Sandwich for Easter

It’s not terribly often a fast food chain plays around with its menu on a religious holiday, but The New York Post reports that Subway UK is up to something cheeky for Easter. Today t he restaurant will serve a very limited-edition toasted sandwich — as in, just 500 total across the entire United Kingdom. This wacky concoction is more of a decadent dessert than a lunch entrée, because it doesn’t use meat, veggies, or cheese as its filling. In fact, it uses eggs. Cadbury Creme Eggs , to be exact.

Yes, you read that correctly: Subway is serving up a Cadbury Creme E gg SubMelt, and the sandwich will be free to who ever can snag one . These sandwiches won’t be dressed with condiments (though I suppose you could ask politely for some? ). I nstead, the candies are simply placed on Italian bread and the whole thing gets toasted to perfection . Yes, the eggs split open and get all drippy and messy, at least according to the press images of the abomination (which you can see in the Twitter post below) .

I guess a dessert sandwich isn’t entirely questionable. I mean, people love spreading Nutella on toast, so how offensive could this really be, aside from looking totally sloppy?

If you think I’m messing with you, I also verified that Subway UK’s official Twitter account has posted about it.

It’s hard to find fan photos of this elusive beast, since so few of the Cadbury Creme Egg sandwiches were actually distributed . But Chicago-based ESPN radio show host Chris Bleck posted about his own version on Twitter (see above) , and honestly, the thing doesn’t look terrible. It’s just that the concept itself is, well, culinarily threatening, which is probably what Subway was really going for.

I n today’s wacky age of stunt food (remember China’s Sp am and Oreos burger?), this shouldn’t come as a complete shock. A pparently nothing is sacred. Not even the holiest of chocolate eggs .