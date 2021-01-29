Lawsuit alleges Subway’s tuna “made from anything but tuna”

Photo : picture alliance ( Getty Images )

Purchasing fast food meat products always involves a sort of “wink-wink, nudge-nudge.” As in, “I’d like eight chicken nuggets that absolutely contain pure chicken and nothing else.” Wink-wink. “I’ll take a taco full of 100% all-American beef.” Nudge-nudge. We all know fast food meat is dubious, but some Subway customers are currently making a stink about it. A tuna-scented stink.

The Washington Post reports that Subway describes its tuna sandwich as “freshly baked bread” layered with “flaked tuna blended with creamy mayo then topped with your choice of crisp, fresh veggies.” According to a recent lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, that’s a load of hooey. The complaint alleges Subway’s alleged tuna is “made from anything but tuna,” and consumers are demanding damages.

The Post reports that the lawsuit is based on independent lab tests of “multiple samples” taken from Subway locations in California. The tests revealed that Subway’s tuna is actually “a mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna, yet have been blended together by defendants to imitate the appearance of tuna.” No word yet on the contents of these “various concoctions,” but it clearly ain’t tuna.

The plaintiffs involved in the lawsuit are suing Subway for fraud, intentional misrepresentation, unjust enrichment, and several other claims, arguing that they were “tricked into buying food items that wholly lacked the ingredients they reasonably thought they were purchasing.” I understand wanting to know what exactly you’re eating—but if it’s that important to you, maybe don’t buy a tuna sandwich from Subway?