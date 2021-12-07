In a move that I didn’t expect, yet makes complete sense, Subway has recently released a line of Sub Dogs in South Korea. Yes, that’s a combination sub sandwich and a hot dog, which, seems more reasonable to me the longer I think about it. Honestly, I feel like people need to think outside the box more often with hot dogs, as they’re a pretty versatile ingredient, if you ask me. Brand Eating has the scoop.

First of all, you know Subway’s pretty serious when they’re whipping out Johnsonville brand sausages for this limited time offer. I like Johnsonville stuff, so I imagine the quality’s pretty decent to begin with.

There are are three varieties of Sub Dogs, which all sound pretty good:

Sub Dog: Hot dog, shredded cheese, mustard, ketchup, pickles, bell peppers, jalapeño, and onion



Hot dog, shredded cheese, mustard, ketchup, pickles, bell peppers, jalapeño, and onion Avocado Sub Dog: Hot dog, shredded cheese, avocado, mustard, ketchup, bell peppers, pickles, jalapeño, and onion



Hot dog, shredded cheese, avocado, mustard, ketchup, bell peppers, pickles, jalapeño, and onion Double Cheese Sub Dog: Hot dog, a double portion of shredded cheese, mustard, ketchup, bell peppers, jalapeño, pickles, and onion



Out of the three, I think the original Sub Dog sounds the best. But, of course, I’m from Chicago, so naturally, I’m going to love something that sounds sort of like a fully-topped Chicago dog to begin with. Don’t get me started on that tired ketchup on a hot dog argument—I’m just fine with ketchup on a hot dog and the rest of the world honestly doesn’t give two shits about it.

The Sub Dog reminds me of a hot dog from a place called Byron’s, on the north side of Chicago, because theirs come topped with onions, green pepper, mustard, relish, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickle, and celery salt. This all sounds like something you can order at Subway on a regular sandwich. (Aside from the celery salt, that is.)

What’s interesting about these Sub Dogs, is that other than the bread and cheese, you can’t customize what comes on them. I guess Subway in South Korea is taking a firm stance on their Sub Dogs.

This isn’t the first time hot dogs have been offered at Subway; the chain previously had hot dogs on the menu in Japan. The U.S. has even been a test bed for sausage subs as well. One sandwich that was tested stateside last year, was dubbed the “Italian Sausage Primo,” with a simple build of sausage, peppers, and onion.

The novelty of it all sounds pretty good. But this does make me wonder what Subway fans in South Korea think about the neverending tuna lawsuit here in America.